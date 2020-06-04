22 mins ago - Economy & Business

Diverging services data suggests U.S. coronavirus recovery may be overblown

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: Investing.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

ISM's stronger-than-expected reading of U.S. services sector data grabbed headlines, but IHS Markit's index told a different story.

Flashback: In December, similar divergence popped up in the two indexes' manufacturing reports, but with ISM's data showing much weaker numbers — the worst manufacturing report in a decade.

  • As I wrote then, "One reason for this divergence, highlighted by IHS Markit's chief business economist Chris Williamson in a recent blog, may be that IHS explicitly tells respondents to 'confine their reporting to U.S. facilities/factories.'"
  • "ISM data could therefore be more heavily influenced by global conditions facing ... U.S.-owned companies than the IHS Markit data," Williamson writes.

What it means: A similar phenomenon may be happening with the services sector — ISM's gauge may be stronger because multinational companies are seeing improved business overseas and translating that into their responses for the U.S. survey.

The state of play: The JPMorgan Global business survey data (compiled by IHS Markit) showed a record surge of just over 10 index points in May.

  • China saw especially strong output growth with the combined manufacturing and service sectors rising at the fastest rate since January 2011, making it the only country on Earth to see its readings in positive territory.

Dion Rabouin
Jun 3, 2020 - Economy & Business

Atlanta Fed GDPNow tracker predicts -53% growth in Q2

Data: Atlanta Fed; Chart: Axios Visuals

The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tracker estimates that real GDP growth in the second quarter will decline by -52.8%.

What they're saying: That estimate is down from -51.2% on May 29 and -40.4% on May 28.

Dion Rabouin
14 mins ago - Economy & Business

The risk asset rally continues as stock market rebounds

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Risk assets have jumped over the past week and continued their rally on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 gaining for a fourth straight day and posting its highest close since March 4, while the Nasdaq ended the day just 1.4% below its all-time high.

What it means: If it hadn't been evident before, Wednesday's market action made clear that the bulls are back in charge.

Jonathan SwanMike Allen
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's troubles grow, spread

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump is confronting the most dire political environment of his presidency, with his support dropping fast from Texas to Wisconsin, even among his base of religious and older voters. 

Why it matters: Top Republicans tell Axios that Trump's handling of the nation's civil unrest, including his hasty photo op at St. John's Church after the violent clearing of Lafayette Park, make them much more worried about his chance of re-election than they were one week ago.

