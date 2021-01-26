Sign up for our daily briefing

ServiceNow launches $100M racial equity fund

Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

ServiceNow will create a $100 million racial equity fund that aims to promote more lending within Black communities.

Why it matters: It’s the latest move by corporate America to dedicate resources to fighting systemic racism and inequality.

How it works: The fund will buy loans (home, small business and other types made in some Black communities) off banks’ balance sheets — freeing up them up to lend more within the community.

  • ServiceNow is partnering with RBC‘s asset management arm, which will manage the fund.
  • RBC will identify home, small business and community project loans made in Black communities across 10 regions, including Chicago and Washington, D.C.
  • If the loans meet the criteria, they will be purchased as securities for ServiceNow’s portfolio.

The fund will be available for investment next month, and fully invested this year, the company says.

  • Any returns generated by the fund will be reinvested.

Between the lines: The company says it wants to help fight inequitable access to capital that systemic racism breeds — a goal not possible with a one-time donation to an organization or nonprofit, ServiceNow CFO Gina Mastantuono said.

The big picture: Last year’s uprising over racism in America — sparked by the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others — pushed corporate America to come to terms with its role in perpetuating systemic racism and how their cash loads could help fight it.

  • The country's biggest companies have pledged billions of dollars to racism and inequality efforts.

1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Reddit traders look to pummel Wall Street's old guard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Reddit traders are taking on Wall Street pros at their own game with this basic mantra: Stocks will always go up.

Why it matters: Their trades — egged on in Reddit threads — have played a role in historic market activity in recent days.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The week the Trump show ended

Data: NewsWhip; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Donald Trump was eclipsed in media attention last week by President Biden for the first time since Trump took office, according to viewership data on the internet, on social media and on cable news.

Why it matters: After Trump crowded out nearly every other news figure and topic for five years, momentum of the new administration took hold last week and the former president retreated, partly by choice and partly by being forced off the big platforms.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Pay TV's bleak post-pandemic outlook

Data: eMarketer; Chart: Axios Visuals

The pandemic has taken a huge toll on the Pay-TV industry, and with the near-term future of live sports in question, there are no signs of it getting better in 2021.

Why it matters: The fraught Pay-TV landscape is forcing some smaller, niche cable channels out of business altogether.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow