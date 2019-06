Hundreds of thousands of seniors may be about to get a bill for up to five months' premiums, which they didn't realize weren't paid, due to a Social Security Administration mistake, Kaiser Health News reports.

What's happening: The SSA made an error and didn't deduct the premiums from seniors' Social Security checks, and didn't pay seniors' insurance plans. About 250,000 seniors with private plans are affected. Some will be required to pay, while others may receive cancellation notices.

