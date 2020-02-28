We're failing to address seniors' social isolation, a serious public health threat, according to a new report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.

Details: The report concluded that almost a quarter of Americans 65 and older who live in community settings have few relationships or infrequent social contact, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Research has shown that isolation is associated with an increased risk of early death.

It calls for HHS to create a national resource center for treating the issue, and for health care providers to monitor their patients for signs of loneliness.

It also said that Medicaid and private insurance, which are already increasingly addressing social determinants of health, should also address loneliness and isolation.

Go deeper: For seniors, an intractable housing crisis