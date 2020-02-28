Seniors' loneliness epidemic
Photo: Duncan Davis/Getty Images
We're failing to address seniors' social isolation, a serious public health threat, according to a new report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.
Details: The report concluded that almost a quarter of Americans 65 and older who live in community settings have few relationships or infrequent social contact, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- Research has shown that isolation is associated with an increased risk of early death.
It calls for HHS to create a national resource center for treating the issue, and for health care providers to monitor their patients for signs of loneliness.
- It also said that Medicaid and private insurance, which are already increasingly addressing social determinants of health, should also address loneliness and isolation.
