Seniors' loneliness epidemic

Caitlin Owens

Photo: Duncan Davis/Getty Images

We're failing to address seniors' social isolation, a serious public health threat, according to a new report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.

Details: The report concluded that almost a quarter of Americans 65 and older who live in community settings have few relationships or infrequent social contact, the Wall Street Journal reports.

  • Research has shown that isolation is associated with an increased risk of early death.

It calls for HHS to create a national resource center for treating the issue, and for health care providers to monitor their patients for signs of loneliness.

  • It also said that Medicaid and private insurance, which are already increasingly addressing social determinants of health, should also address loneliness and isolation.

Marisa Fernandez

Taking coronavirus fears too far

Photo Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: NurPhoto/Getty Images

Fear and misinformation surrounding the coronavirus have prompted unwarranted discrimination against Chinese-Americans who have nothing to do with the epidemic.

What they're saying: "We’re already worried about [stigma] here in the U.S. and around the world, that somebody coming back from this community or that community may be treated differently ... and businesses in a certain neighborhood may be boycotted," Anne Schuchat, an official with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Tuesday.

Caitlin Owens

Democratic health care debate topics finally expand past Medicare for All

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Democrats finally debated health care subjects other than Medicare for All on Tuesday night.

Why it matters: We have a much wider range of health care problems than political debates usually suggest. Discussing rural Americans' lack of access to health care may not be as exciting as debating whether to do away with private insurance, but it's a subject that many voters struggle with every day.

Axios

Podcast: Bloomberg’s social media strategy

The Wall Street Journal reported that Mike Bloomberg’s campaign is hiring people to regularly post from their personal social-media accounts and send texts in support of Bloomberg to their contacts. Pro Rata producer Naomi Shavin is joined by Axios media reporter Sara Fischer to discuss the campaign’s social media strategies and how platforms are responding.

