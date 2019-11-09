Senegal's chicken war: KFC and AFC battle it out

As Chick-fil-A and Popeye's continue to fight for the title of best chicken sandwich in the U.S., Kentucky Fried Chicken has found itself in a similar contest in Senegal with local Africa Fried Chicken, reports the Washington Post.

Why it matters: Several African nations have rapidly expanding middle classes and notably young populations, per the Post. However, entering the growing African market is proving to be challenging for American companies, as existing and established local businesses cater to the demographic and have built relationships with consumers.