Senators to press Saudis on oil markets

Ben Geman

Sen. Dan Sullivan (R- Alaska) is hosting a meeting with Saudi leaders. Photo: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A group of Republican senators is slated to meet with the Saudi ambassador to the U.S. tomorrow to make the case that the kingdom should back off plans to flood the market with low-price crude.

Driving the news: The meeting hosted by Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan follows an open letter to Saudi leaders from 13 senators, mostly from oil-producing states, which says "unsettled" energy markets are "unwelcome" amid the COVID-19 crisis.

We urge the Kingdom to assert constructive leadership in stabilizing the world economy by calming economic anxiety in the oil and gas sector at a time when countries around the world are addressing the pandemic.

Quick take: The long-shot effort to prod the Saudis into reconsidering their posture underscores the limits of White House claims of U.S. "energy dominance."

  • While the U.S. has become the world's largest crude oil producer, it remains deeply tethered to global markets.
  • The price collapse is hitting U.S. producers hard, with a suite of companies already announcing steep cuts in planned spending.

Ben Geman

Oil prices plunge as market absorbs OPEC-Russia split

A Kuwaiti trader checks stock prices at Boursa Kuwait in Kuwait City, on March 8, 2020. Photo: Yasser Al-Zayyat/AFP via Getty Images

Oil prices nosedived to four-year lows Sunday as trading resumed after Friday's collapse of the OPEC-Russia production-limiting pact, a rupture slated to increase supplies at a time when the novel coronavirus is sapping demand.

The state of play: The immediate 31% collapse when trading resumed last night was the second-largest on record behind the 1991 Gulf war, Bloomberg reports.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 9, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Amy Harder

Trump to buy oil for nation’s strategic reserves

President Trump. Photo: The Washington Post / Contributor

President Trump will direct the Energy Department to buy oil for the nation’s strategic stockpile to boost prices and help the oil industry reeling after the market’s historic collapse this week.

The big picture: America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve was created in the 1970s to ensure the U.S. has oil in case of an emergency. Today, Trump is buying oil for the reserve because of an emergency.

Go deeperArrowMar 13, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Ben Geman

New aftershocks from Saudi-Russia oil rupture

Photo: Alexey Nikolskey/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

Saudi Arabia plans to boost oil output and sharply cut prices, signaling the first response to Friday's collapse of OPEC's production-cutting pact with Russia and allied producers, according to multiple reports.

Why it matters: The unraveling of the OPEC+ agreement, at least for now, and declining oil demand due to the novel coronavirus' economic toll are upending global oil markets and geopolitics.

Go deeperArrowMar 8, 2020 - Energy & Environment