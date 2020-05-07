2 hours ago - World

Senate fails to override Trump's veto of Iran war powers resolution

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah). Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The Senate failed to produce the two-thirds majority necessary to override President Trump's veto of a resolution seeking to curb his ability to direct military action against Iran, falling short 49-44.

The big picture: Trump vetoed the bipartisan measure on Wednesday, calling it "very insulting resolution" that was "introduced by Democrats as part of a strategy to win an election on November 3 by dividing the Republican Party."

  • It was passed by both chambers of Congress after Trump ordered the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, bringing the two countries to the brink of war.
  • Seven Republicans voted in favor of overriding Trump's veto: Sens. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Susan Collins (R-Maine, Mike Lee (R-Utah), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.).

Trump vetoes resolution to curb war powers against Iran

Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump on Wednesday vetoed a war powers resolution that would have curbed his ability to direct military action against Iran without Congress' authorization.

Why it matters: The bipartisan measure came after Trump ordered a strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani in January, bringing the two nations to the brink of war.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 3,815,561 — Total deaths: 267,469 — Total recoveries — 1,266,479Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 1,245,622 — Total deaths: 75,054 — Total recoveries — 189,910 — Total tested: 7,759,771Map.
  3. States: California projects $54 billion budget deficit amid coronavirus crisis.
  4. Public health: Researchers eye coronavirus antibody therapies —Local leaders look to stem coronavirus' hidden mental health toll.
  5. Federal government: Trump's personal valet tests positive for coronavirus.
  6. Business: Why businesses said no to the government's PPP money — The April jobs report will be grim, but revealing.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Tara Reade calls on Biden to drop out in first on-camera interview

Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer who has accused Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, called on the presumptive Democratic nominee to "step forward and be held accountable" in an excerpt of an interview with Megyn Kelly. Biden has denied the allegations.

Why it matters: This is Reade's first on-camera interview. Top Democrats have rallied around Biden, stating that they believe his unequivocal denial of the allegations on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" last week.

