Senate fails to override Trump's veto of Iran war powers resolution

The Senate failed to produce the two-thirds majority necessary to override President Trump's veto of a resolution seeking to curb his ability to direct military action against Iran, falling short 49-44.

The big picture: Trump vetoed the bipartisan measure on Wednesday, calling it "very insulting resolution" that was "introduced by Democrats as part of a strategy to win an election on November 3 by dividing the Republican Party."

It was passed by both chambers of Congress after Trump ordered the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, bringing the two countries to the brink of war.

Seven Republicans voted in favor of overriding Trump's veto: Sens. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Susan Collins (R-Maine, Mike Lee (R-Utah), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.).

