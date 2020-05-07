Senate fails to override Trump's veto of Iran war powers resolution
Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah). Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images
The Senate failed to produce the two-thirds majority necessary to override President Trump's veto of a resolution seeking to curb his ability to direct military action against Iran, falling short 49-44.
The big picture: Trump vetoed the bipartisan measure on Wednesday, calling it "very insulting resolution" that was "introduced by Democrats as part of a strategy to win an election on November 3 by dividing the Republican Party."
- It was passed by both chambers of Congress after Trump ordered the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, bringing the two countries to the brink of war.
- Seven Republicans voted in favor of overriding Trump's veto: Sens. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Susan Collins (R-Maine, Mike Lee (R-Utah), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.).
