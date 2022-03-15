Senate confirms Shalanda Young as OMB director

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Senate confirmed Shalanda Young as director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Young had been serving as acting director since last March, when Neera Tanden withdrew her nomination to head the agency due to opposition from senators in both parties. Young is the first Black woman to permanently lead the office.

The big picture: Young assumes the role as the office oversees implementation of President Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.