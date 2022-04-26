Senate confirms Biden pick Lael Brainard as Fed banking chief

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Lael Brainard as Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve Board Tuesday in a 52-43 vote.

The big picture: Brainard, a Democrat, has served on the Fed board since 2014. She previously served in the Treasury Department during the Obama administration.

Brainard's confirmation is unlikely to change the Fed's interest-rate policy plans in the near future since she has already been serving as a top lieutenant to Fed chair Jerome Powell, the Wall Street Journal notes.

Details: Brainard, who served as the Treasury under secretary for international affairs from 2010 to 2013, often weighs geopolitics and international developments in her thinking on Fed policy.