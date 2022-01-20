Sign up for our daily briefing

Trend reversal: Dems now fleeing into retirement

Stef W. Kight
Expand chart
Data: Ballotpedia; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

More Senate and House Republicans than Democrats have dropped out of re-election races during the past four election cycles — but the trend is being reversed this year, according to data from Ballotpedia.

Why it matters: Incumbents have a huge re-election advantage. When they don't run, it opens the door for new candidates — including more partisan ones, or those from the opposing party. Democrats face tough times: they're led by an unpopular president and are part of a divided party.

By the numbers: As of Tuesday, 29 Senate and House Democrats have announced they will not seek re-election in their state or district this November, along with 18 Republicans.

That's a total of 47, with more than nine months to go.

  • 55 total members of Congress did not seek re-election in the 2018 midterms — up from 48 in 2014.
  • Two Democratic retirement announcements were made Tuesday, part of a recent steady stream.
  • In the last two midterm cycles, 10 or more congressional members announced their retirement between February and November of the election year, according to Ballotpedia.

In the Senate, the number of retirement announcements is outpacing both the 2020 and 2018 election years.

  • In the House, the number of members not seeking re-election is higher than 2020 but lower than 2018 at the same point in each cycle.

Go deeper with Axios' 2022 House retirement tracker.

Ivana Saric
Updated 53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court rejects Trump's attempt to shield documents from Jan. 6 committee

Photo: Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

The Supreme Court rejected on Wednesday night a bid by former President Trump to block the release of documents and records from his administration to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Why it matters: Trump asked the Supreme Court to step in and block the release of the documents last month after a panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit unanimously denied his attempt to prevent the committee from obtaining the materials.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erin DohertyAlayna Treene
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Senate Republicans block voting rights bill

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to the Senate floor on Jan. 18. Photo: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Senate Republicans blocked Democrats' voting rights legislation from coming to a final vote on Wednesday in what was largely viewed as a doomed effort from the start.

Why it matters: The failed vote underscores the Democratic Party's current uphill battle to pass sweeping legislation in a 50-50 Senate.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ivana Saric
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden says Russia likely to invade Ukraine

President Biden addressed the brewing conflict between Russia and Ukraine during a press briefing Wednesday, saying of Russian President Vladimir Putin, "my guess is he will move in."

Why it matters: U.S. officials have issued a series of warnings about Russia's threatening military buildup on the border with Ukraine, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying in Kyiv earlier Wednesday that Russia could invade "on very short notice."

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow