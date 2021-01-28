Sen. Gary Peters picked to lead Democratic Senate fundraising

Sign up for our daily briefing
Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
The Democratic Party's Senate fundraising arm on Thursday named Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) as its chair ahead of the 2022 election, with several Republicans already announcing they won't run again, per Politico.
Why it matters: As chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Peters will be tasked with raising the enormous amounts of money Democrats will need to preserve their razor-thin majority, write Hans Nichols and Alayna Treene.