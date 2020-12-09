Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Senate confirms three new FEC commissioners

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Senate confirmed on Wednesday three new members to the Federal Election Commission, finally giving the agency enough commissioners to be able to enforce campaign finance laws.

Why it matters: With three new commissioners confirmed, the FEC can continue to pursue allegations of campaign finance violations. 

  • The agency had been without quorum since the summer, when Republican Caroline Hunter resigned, leaving the agency with only three members.
  • The Federal Election Commission needs a quorum of four to enforce laws.

Details: The Senate confirmed Republican Sean Cooksey, Republican Allen Dickerson, and Democrat Shana Broussard.

  • The FEC now has three Republican members, two Democrats and one independent. The agency cannot have more than three members of the same party.

Margaret Harding McGillAshley Gold
17 mins ago - Technology

FTC and states sue Facebook for illegally stifling competition

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

State and federal antitrust enforcers accused Facebook of illegally hurting competition by buying smaller rivals and engaging in other harmful behavior in a pair of antitrust lawsuits Wednesday.

Why it matters: With Google already facing an antitrust lawsuit from the Justice Department and state attorneys general, the Facebook case is another major test of the government's power to police internet giants.

Ina Fried, author of Login
57 mins ago - Technology

Scoop: Google CEO pledges to investigate exit of top AI ethicist

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Photo: Carsten Koall/Getty Images

Google CEO Sundar Pichai apologized Wednesday for the company's handling of the departure of AI ethics researcher Timnit Gebru and said he would investigate the events and work to restore trust, according to an internal memo sent companywide and obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: Gebru's exit has provoked anger and consternation within Google as well as in academic circles, with thousands of people signing an open letter urging Google to reexamine its practices.

Orion Rummler
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Democratic opposition mounts to Biden picking retired general to lead Pentagon

Army Gen. Lloyd Austin at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in March 2016. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

More Democratic lawmakers are speaking out against President-elect Joe Biden's nomination of retired Gen. Lloyd Austin as his defense secretary, citing the long-running precedent of the National Security Act, which requires civilian control at the Pentagon.

The big picture : Traditional Biden allies have put his team on notice that Austin is not guaranteed the congressional waiver that he needs to serve, since he hasn't been retired from active duty for the requisite seven years.

