Senate confirms three new FEC commissioners

The Senate confirmed on Wednesday three new members to the Federal Election Commission, finally giving the agency enough commissioners to be able to enforce campaign finance laws.

Why it matters: With three new commissioners confirmed, the FEC can continue to pursue allegations of campaign finance violations.

The agency had been without quorum since the summer, when Republican Caroline Hunter resigned, leaving the agency with only three members.

The Federal Election Commission needs a quorum of four to enforce laws.

Details: The Senate confirmed Republican Sean Cooksey, Republican Allen Dickerson, and Democrat Shana Broussard.