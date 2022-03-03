Senate committee advances Biden's picks for FCC and FTC

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Senate Commerce Committee voted 14-14 along party lines Thursday to move the nominees for the Federal Communications Commission and Federal Trade Commission to the Senate floor.

Why it matters: Both the FCC and FTC lack the Democratic majorities necessary to overcome Republican opposition to more partisan agenda items.

What they're saying: Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), ranking member of the Senate Commerce Committee, said he could not support FCC nominee Gigi Sohn or FTC nominee Alvaro Bedoya for their posts.

Wicker said he was troubled by Sohn's recusal related to broadcast issues, and he took issue with Bedoya's "divisive views."

Between the lines: Nominees that receive a tie vote in the committee are still able to receive a full vote on the Senate floor through an extra procedural step.