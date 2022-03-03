Senate committee advances Biden's picks for FCC and FTC
The Senate Commerce Committee voted 14-14 along party lines Thursday to move the nominees for the Federal Communications Commission and Federal Trade Commission to the Senate floor.
Why it matters: Both the FCC and FTC lack the Democratic majorities necessary to overcome Republican opposition to more partisan agenda items.
What they're saying: Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), ranking member of the Senate Commerce Committee, said he could not support FCC nominee Gigi Sohn or FTC nominee Alvaro Bedoya for their posts.
- Wicker said he was troubled by Sohn's recusal related to broadcast issues, and he took issue with Bedoya's "divisive views."
Between the lines: Nominees that receive a tie vote in the committee are still able to receive a full vote on the Senate floor through an extra procedural step.