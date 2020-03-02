1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Senate debate on bipartisan climate package could open new fault lines

Ben Geman

Sens. Joe Manchin and Lisa Murkowski. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images

The Senate's debate over energy legislation this week is slated to bring fresh collisions over climate change overall and electric vehicles policy specifically.

Catch up fast: The Senate will consider a grab bag of measures introduced as a catch-all package by Alaska Republican Lisa Murkowski and West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin, who head the Senate's energy panel.

The intrigue: Sen. Chuck Schumer, the chamber's top Democrat, is signaling that Democrats will use the debate to highlight differences over climate policy.

  • "Senate Republicans who claim to want to do something about climate change face a big test," he said in a statement.

What's next: A Democratic aide said they would push amendments, including:

  • The bipartisan energy efficiency package that Sens. Rob Portman and Jeanne Shaheen have been pushing for years.
  • Bolstering tax credits for renewables and electric vehicles.

Quick take: Seeing where the GOP votes line up on efforts to expand electric vehicle tax credits should be interesting because the White House explicitly opposes them.

Ben Geman

There's hope that Congress may pass energy legislation in 2020

Photo: DEA/M. BORCHI/Getty Images

Some climate and energy legislation could actually reach the finish line this year in a divided Congress, according to a new analysis from the think tank Third Way.

Driving the news: Third Way says that's not crazy, pointing to a series of modest measures where "priorities are aligned" on both sides of Capitol Hill.

Ben Geman

The Senate's ad-hoc climate group expands

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A recently formed bipartisan Senate group that's working on climate change is adding new members.

Driving the news: The Climate Solutions Caucus said yesterday that Republicans Marco Rubio and Susan Collins are joining, and so are Democrats Debbie Stabenow and Tammy Baldwin.

Amy Harder

As Congress talks climate policy, carbon price gets no love

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

New lobbying urging Congress to support a price on carbon emissions is not convincing lawmakers to warm up to the policy.

Why it matters: A carbon price is widely considered one of the most economically efficient ways to tackle climate change. But, economics be damned, its politics remain deeply unpopular.

