Louisiana Sen. Cassidy: Young people are key to reopening the economy

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) says young people can lead the way to reopening the economy in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, but their ability to infect others should be taken into account.

Why it matters: Cassidy says the young are paying the highest price for the coronavirus shutdown, by taking opportunities away from children, teens and young adults that they won't be able to recover.

What Cassidy is saying: "The penalties for shutting down the economy disproportionately fall on the young. We should not penalize them more than we have to...as we give them more freedoms, they can benefit us by being our caregivers, working in the service industry — everything we need to have a functioning economy."