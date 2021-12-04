Sign up for our daily briefing

Semeru volcano eruption kills 1, injures dozens

Lava flows from Mount Semeru as seen from Supiturang in Lumajang on August 26, 2021. Photo: Agus Harianto/AFP via Getty Images

A large eruption occurred at Mount Semeru in Indonesia on Saturday, killing at least one and injuring dozens more as a huge ash cloud descended over the region, Reuters reports.

Driving the news: The eruption occurred at around 4:25 p.m. local time and produced "a large pyroclastic flow (hot avalanche of ash and rock particles) that traveled down the southern slopes, as well as producing an ash column that rose to estimated 40,000 ft. altitude," according to Volcano Discovery.

  • At least 41 people suffered burn injuries from the eruption, which occurred on the Indonesian island of Java, the Deputy Chief of Lumajang district, Indah Masdar, said, per Reuters.
  • The clouds of smoke and ash have also reportedly trapped at least 10 people in buildings.
A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

Thought bubble from Axios' Andrew Freedman: Volcanic eruptions that inject large amounts of sulfate aerosols — tiny particles that help reflect some incoming sunlight — can actually help cool the planet for a short period of time.

  • This is especially true for volcanoes located in the tropics, studies have shown. However, it’s far too early to tell if Mt. Semuru’s latest explosive eruption will be significant enough to temporarily alter the pace of human-caused global warming, as the Philippines’ Mt. Pinatubo did in 1991.

What they're saying: "We're in big distress," Indah said, adding, "it's harrowing, their families are all crying."

Jonathan Swan
45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. sounds alarm on Ukraine

Conscripts line up at a Russian railway station yesterday before departing for Army service. Photo: Sergei Malgavko/TASS via Getty Images

The Biden administration is "deeply concerned" by new intelligence — detailed for Axios and other outlets — showing Russia stepping up preparations to invade Ukraine as soon as early 2022.

Why it matters: Most of this was known from public sources and satellite imagery, but the administration is sending a stronger signal by releasing specific details from the intelligence community.

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Philanthropy in the age of crypto

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The best charities are increasingly effective. That's the clear message sent by Open Philanthropy, the think tank that doubles as the grant-making vehicle for Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz and his wife Cari Tuna.

Why it matters: With tech and crypto wealth becoming a fast-growing part of the philanthropic pie, there's more of an emphasis than ever on effectiveness — what the newly-divorced Melinda French Gates, in her recent Giving Pledge update, characterizes as giving as "impactfully as possible."

Caitlin Owens
4 hours ago - Health

Prior coronavirus infections may not protect well against Omicron

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

New data from South Africa suggests the Omicron variant spreads more than twice as quickly as the Delta variant, and that immunity from prior infection doesn't appear to protect a person very well against Omicron variant.

Why it matters: The findings are extremely preliminary, and there are still many open questions about how well vaccines work against the variant. But these initial breadcrumbs of data are helping the world begin to understand what it's up against.

