More self-driving trucks hit Texas roads

Hope King
Hope King, author of Closer

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Self-driving technology companies are striking while the iron is hot.

Driving the news: Waymo Via, the self-driving truck unit under Google parent company Alphabet, announced a new deal Wednesday with one of the biggest logistics companies in the world — C.H. Robinson.

Why it matters: As the trucking industry continues to face worker and equipment shortages, companies like Waymo have landed significant partnerships with companies in the freight sector.

  • Details: Autonomous trucks from Waymo Via will make deliveries of C.H. Robinson’s customer freight between Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston, a 240-mile stretch of road, as part of several pilots.

The big picture: Investors see a lot of potential in companies that can solve the problem of carrying freight long distances, Axios’ Joann Muller has reported.

  • Companies like Walmart have started testing the technology for shorter routes too — the so-called “middle mile” of the supply chain. 

Go deeper: How autonomous trucks could fix our broken supply chains

Go deeper

Barak Ravid
32 mins ago - World

Scoop: Israel asks Russia to help evacuate Israelis if it invades Ukraine

Israeli PM Bennett (L) with Russia's President Putin. Photo: Yevgeney Biyatov/Sputnik via Getty

A senior Israeli official stressed in a call with his Russian counterpart on Wednesday that if Russia invades Ukraine, Israel will need assistance from Moscow to get its citizens and diplomats out, two senior Israeli officials tell Axios.

Why it matters: The message shows just how seriously the Israeli government is taking the threat of an all-out Russian invasion. While 3,000 Israeli citizens have evacuated since Sunday, the Israeli government believes around 10,000 remain in Ukraine.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erica Pandey, author of What's Next
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Employers' uphill fight

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Executives are facing a big surprise as they call employees back. Companies and workers are living in two different realities when it comes to returning to the office.

What's happening: Much-delayed return-to-work dates are back as America moves past Omicron.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Asian Americans flex their voting power in SF school board recall

Supporters of the San Francisco school board recall gather at a rally on Feb. 12. Photo: Stephen Lam/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Asian Americans proved themselves to be a critical voting bloc this week as San Francisco overwhelmingly voted to remove three school board members from office.

Why it matters: The recall effort was largely driven by Asian American parents who were discontent with the board's delay in reopening schools, accused board members of unfairly prioritizing efforts to rename schools and were upset about plans to install a lottery admissions system at a prestigious local high school.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

