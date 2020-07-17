Self-driving semi-trucks are picking up speed

Heavy truck manufacturer Navistar announced a strategic partnership with TuSimple, a leader in self-driving technology, to co-develop a line of autonomous semi-trucks that would be on the road by 2024.

Why it matters: It's a giant milestone toward deployment of TuSimple's driverless technology and would shave up to five years off the industry timeline for autonomous semis, writes FreightWaves, a trucking publication.

What's happening: TuSimple, which plans to demonstrate its fully driverless technology in 2021, says self-driving semis will enhance safety, increase efficiency and reduce operating costs.

The two companies have been working together for two years, including pilot runs between Arizona and Texas.

What to watch: Navistar, maker of International brand trucks, took an undisclosed minority interest in TuSimple, and could increase its stake over time.