50 mins ago - Economy & Business

Self-driving semi-trucks are picking up speed

Testing a driverless semi-truck. Photo: TuSimple

Heavy truck manufacturer Navistar announced a strategic partnership with TuSimple, a leader in self-driving technology, to co-develop a line of autonomous semi-trucks that would be on the road by 2024.

Why it matters: It's a giant milestone toward deployment of TuSimple's driverless technology and would shave up to five years off the industry timeline for autonomous semis, writes FreightWaves, a trucking publication.

What's happening: TuSimple, which plans to demonstrate its fully driverless technology in 2021, says self-driving semis will enhance safety, increase efficiency and reduce operating costs.

  • The two companies have been working together for two years, including pilot runs between Arizona and Texas.

What to watch: Navistar, maker of International brand trucks, took an undisclosed minority interest in TuSimple, and could increase its stake over time.

Alexi McCammond
10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden calls on Trump and Congress to pass emergency school funding

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Joe Biden on Friday called on President Trump and Congress to pass a $30 billion emergency package to give public schools the resources they need to safely adapt in order to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: The move, part of a broader five-point plan for reopening schools, is another contrast Biden is trying to draw between himself and Trump, who he says has made schools' situation "much worse" by failing to act.

Axios
Updated 12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 13,888,874 — Total deaths: 592,719 — Total recoveries — 7,779,676Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 3,606,927 — Total deaths: 138,649 — Total recoveries: 1,090,645 — Total tested: 43,351,945Map.
  3. Business: 3M files lawsuits over alleged price gouging of N95 masks.
  4. Public health: Doctors have gotten better at treating patients.
  5. Transportation: Driving may never fully bounce back.
  6. Tech: Pandemic builds federal momentum to bridge the digital divide.
  7. Education: How schools can keep remote students from falling through the cracks.
  8. 🎧 Podcast: The countdown to reopening schools.
Joann Muller
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Fisker wants to become the Apple of the automotive world

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Car designer Henrik Fisker this week raised more than $1 billion for his namesake electric car company, but unlike other electric vehicle entrepreneurs attracting capital recently, making cars is not part of his plan.

Why it matters: In an industry ripe for reinvention, Fisker's aim is to become the Apple of the automotive world — a fabless manufacturer that designs and markets cool cars but farms out the production to others, avoiding the huge capital outlays and manufacturing pitfalls that have dogged Tesla for a decade.

