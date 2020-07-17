Self-driving semi-trucks are picking up speed

Testing a driverless semi-truck. Photo: TuSimple
Heavy truck manufacturer Navistar announced a strategic partnership with TuSimple, a leader in self-driving technology, to co-develop a line of autonomous semi-trucks that would be on the road by 2024.
Why it matters: It's a giant milestone toward deployment of TuSimple's driverless technology and would shave up to five years off the industry timeline for autonomous semis, writes FreightWaves, a trucking publication.
What's happening: TuSimple, which plans to demonstrate its fully driverless technology in 2021, says self-driving semis will enhance safety, increase efficiency and reduce operating costs.
- The two companies have been working together for two years, including pilot runs between Arizona and Texas.
What to watch: Navistar, maker of International brand trucks, took an undisclosed minority interest in TuSimple, and could increase its stake over time.