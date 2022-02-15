Candidates running for the top state election position in six battleground states have had a fundraising windfall as former President Trump and associates continue to push baseless claims of fraud in the 2020 election.

Driving the news: As of the end of December, state secretary of state candidates running in six states this fall had brought in three times as much money as 2018 candidates at the same point in the election cycle, according to new research by the Brennan Center for Justice.

By the numbers: Two Georgia secretary of state candid­ates have raised more than $1 million — Trump-backed Republican U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, with $1.6 million, and Democratic state Rep. Bee Nguyen, with $1.1 million.

Incum­bent Brad Raffen­sper­ger, a Republican targeted by Trump, has raised $705,000.

There's also been a surge in out-of-state contributions in some of the battleground states — a clear sign of the rising national interest in key state election roles.

Only in Nevada is secretary of state fundraising not outpacing 2010, but even there, it's ahead of fundraising at this point in 2014 and 2018.

Wisconsin's even seen a surge of funds, despite the fact its secretary of state is not currently involved in election oversight.

What to watch: Ongoing efforts by some Republicans to cast doubt on the 2020 election results are proving to be a moneymaker for some candidates.