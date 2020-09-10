1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The secret of Netflix's success

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings is on a publicity tour for his how-to management book, in which he attempts to teach other CEOs how to manage the Netflix way.

Between the lines: Hastings' real superpower as a manager — one that he never really admits to in the book — is that, thanks to the gravity-defying Netflix share price, he isn't cash constrained. In fact, the more cash he burns, the more valuable his company becomes.

  • Netflix staffers are all paid "top of personal range," which means base salaries as high as $20 million per year. Meanwhile, Hollywood producers like Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy can effectively name their price.

By the numbers: In just five years — from 2015 to 2019 — Netflix had more than $10 billion of negative free cash flow. That's just the cash going out the door; it doesn't include many billions more in promised future payments.

  • Cash flow improved this year because production halted on so many projects after the pandemic hit. But expect it to go sharply negative again as soon as filming restarts in earnest.

Context: Hastings is similar to Bridgewater CEO Ray Dalio, another proponent of radical honesty and the salutary effects of receiving a constant barrage of negative feedback. This week, while on book tour, Hastings still found time to fire a senior executive.

The big picture: Columbia Business School professor Jonathan Knee reviewed Hastings' book for the New York Times, noting that "the problem of encouraging innovation in high performing work environments of the creative economy" is pretty low down anybody's list of priorities in this age of existential cultural crises.

  • Hastings seems to go out of his way to avoid larger cultural issues, telling the Financial Times that "it is not smart to dabble" in news programming. He recently cancelled "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj," a current affairs show that won Emmy and Peabody awards.

Jennifer A. Kingson
My 9/11 story: A New Yorker's account

A 9/11 memorial in front of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center. Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

When the first plane hit, I was in a ride-share van going down the FDR Drive on the East Side of Manhattan.

  • The first thing I noticed was paper. The most ordinary, yet extraordinary, stream of glittery paper — photocopies, memos, restaurant menus, the stuff that was always on your desk in the early aughts — falling from the sky in a hideously gorgeous plume.
Axios
ESPN's Mina Kimes on the NFL's new reality

The NFL season kicks off tonight in Kansas City, but a lot has changed since the Chiefs hoisted their trophy in February including new economics, experiences and politics.

Axios Re:Cap digs in with ESPN football analyst Mina Kimes.

Axios
Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 27,962,101 — Total deaths: 905,470 — Total recoveries: 18,820,738Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 6,377,540 — Total deaths: 191,360 — Total recoveries: 2,387,479 — Total tests: 84,558,560Map
  3. Politics: Trump: Woodward saved virus quotes because "he knew they were good and proper answers."
  4. Health: AstraZeneca still aiming to complete vaccine by year-end, despite trial pause — Young adults aren't all safe from the virus — Only 14% of Americans think a vaccine will be widely available before the election.
  5. Business: Data shows 1 million fewer jobs added in July than jobs report projected.
  6. Environment: The air pollution holiday caused by the pandemic is just about over.
  7. Media: TIME cover spotlights "devastating milestone"
