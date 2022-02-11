Sen. Warren presses SEC over climate-related business disclosures

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is pressing the Securities and Exchange Commission to propose regulations that would force public companies to disclose climate-related risks and data.

Driving the news: Warren, in a new letter to SEC chairman Gary Gensler, criticizes "unacceptable" delays in the rule.

Warren writes that absent the mandates, investors are "in the dark" about climate risks like supply chain disruptions, rising seas, costs of extreme weather events and economic "instability."

Why it matters: The letter from Warren, an influential lawmaker on financial matters, could add pressure on the commission to unveil the draft rules initially slated for release by the end of 2021.

Go deeper: SEC considering tune up to "market plumbing" after meme stock craze