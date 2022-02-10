Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
SEC chair Gary Gensler had a big day Wednesday, as his agency proposed a new level of transparency for private market funds, new rules around cybersecurity reporting, and announced it was considering a change in "market plumbing," a direct response to last year's meme stock mania.
Why it matters: Gensler's moves are just the latest sign that the former banker isn't letting up on his efforts to police the markets; with 50 new rule proposals expected this spring.
- It's the largest regulatory push in decades, as CNBC noted.
Driving the news: The agency proposed new rules requiring private equity firms and hedge funds to issue detailed quarterly statements to investors, disclosing fees, as Axios' Dan Primack reported.
What they're saying: Hedge funds and private equity firms, which are subject to far less scrutiny than public companies, point out their investors are sophisticated — e.g., "leave us alone," Primack explains.
- “We are concerned that these new regulations are unnecessary and will not strengthen pension returns or help companies innovate and compete in a global marketplace," Drew Maloney, CEO of American Investment Council, a private equity trade group, said in a statement.
- The FT editorial board welcomed the news, PE is too important to be this opaque, it said.
Gensler also said the agency is considering shortening trade settlement times to just one day, or T+1.
- This is partly a response to last year's meme stock frenzy. Back then, Robinhood actually blamed T+2 for forcing it to curtail meme stock trading — though Axios' Felix Salmon explained why that excuse was a bit dodgy.
- The move to shorten trade times is less controversial and more welcomed but won't go into effect until 2024. There are a lot of players involved behind the scenes when a trade is executed — retail brokerages, intermediaries and clearinghouses.
“It's like a Broadway musical where you have to have all the dancers kicking at the same time," said James Angel, a finance professor at Georgetown University.
Flashback: It's a year and change since Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev asked for shorter trade settlement times (on Twitter, of course).
What we're watching: It's going to be a busy spring for SEC watchers. Gensler's looking at regulations in ESG, insider trading, executive compensation, board diversity and more.