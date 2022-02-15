SEC crackdown on crypto "savings accounts" puts industry on notice

Markets sheriff Gary Gensler came for the crypto Wild West Tuesday, cracking down on a particularly popular kind of product, the high-yield crypto "savings" account that really isn't a savings account at all.

Driving the news: BlockFi, a crypto startup, said it will pay $100 million to settle allegations that it misled investors about its BlockFi Interest Accounts (BIA), where customers lend the company money in exchange for yield — up to around 8% in some cases.

It's the largest ever penalty against a crypto firm and latest sign that the Gensler-run SEC is serious about regulating this world.

Why it matters: The settlement puts the industry — and its customers — on notice that these kinds of accounts will be regulated as securities.

About 600,000 investors had crypto in BIA accounts for a total of $10.4 billion, according to the agency's filing.

State of play: Other startups, like Celsius and Gemini, offer similar products (and are also reportedly under SEC scrutiny).

These products are marketed as though they were savings accounts, where you deposit cash and earn interest.

"Put your crypto to work," says the website advertising Gemini's lending product, called Earn. "You can receive 8.05% APY."

With crypto booming, I've heard from investors who love these products and use them like high-yield savings accounts.

Yes, but: They're really more like risky high-yield bonds, essentially short-term loans customers make to crypto companies.

If there were a run on assets, BlockFi couldn't necessarily keep paying interest or even return customer's money, Axios' Hope King and Ryan Lawler explained.

Go deeper: SEC ratchets up crypto crackdown