Austrian leader ousted in wake of far-right scandal

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has been removed from office in a vote of no-confidence a week after his alliance with the far-right Freedom Party collapsed. Austria will now be led by a technocratic government until fresh elections are held in September.

The backdrop: It was Kurz who brought the Freedom Party into government 17 months ago, in a move many believed would tame a party with a long history of racism. But things unraveled spectacularly when video emerged of the party's leader discussing how a woman he believed to be a wealthy Russian could buy influence with the government. With Kurz suddenly vulnerable, the opposition brought the no-confidence vote.