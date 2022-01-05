Sign up for our daily briefing

Trump ally Gorka sues Jan. 6 committee over subpoena for phone records

Yacob Reyes

Sebastian Gorka. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Sebastian Gorka, a conservative radio host and ally of former President Trump, on Tuesday sued the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection to block the panel from obtaining his phone records.

Why it matters: Gorka's lawsuit is the latest effort in what appears to be a strategy by those loyal to the former president to push back against the probe into the deadly Capitol riot.

  • Politico first reported on the lawsuit. The select panel's interest in Gorka had not previously been known to the public.
  • Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn filed similar lawsuits last month. A federal judge rejected Flynn's legal challenge the following day.

What they're saying: The select committee issued a subpoena to Verizon on Dec. 15 for Gorka's phone records, according to the lawsuit.

  • Gorka alleged in the lawsuit that the Jan. 6 select committee "abused its power by unlawfully subpoenaing" his cell phone service provider, adding that the panel had not asked him "to answer any questions or to produce any documents."
  • He further argued that he was "not a member or leader of any organization that sponsored any events" on Jan. 6. He later acknowledged that he had been invited to speak at an event that day, but his speech was ultimately canceled.
  • The Jan. 6 select committee did not immediately respond to Axios request for comment.

Go deeper: Ex-White House press secretary to meet with Jan. 6 committee

Ivana Saric
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump cancels Jan. 6 press conference

Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Former President Trump on Tuesday announced he had canceled a press conference he planned to hold on Jan. 6, the anniversary of the Capitol riot.

What he's saying: Trump claimed he had canceled the event in light of the "total bias and dishonesty" of the House select committee investigating the deadly events of Jan. 6, as well as the "fake news media."

Shawna Chen
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Texts: Hannity tried to dissuade Trump from Jan. 6 plans

Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity interviews then-President Trump before a campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Sept. 20, 2018. Photo: Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity sought to dissuade former President Trump from his plans for Jan. 6, according to new texts made public by the House select committee investigating the insurrection.

Why it matters: The committee is requesting his voluntary cooperation in its probe of the Capitol riots.

Jonathan Swan
Jan 4, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Bannon, Trump to counterprogram Dems for Jan. 6 anniversary

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Former President Trump and fervent allies, including Steve Bannon, plan to go on the offense during Thursday's anniversary of the Capitol insurrection — in fiery contrast with House and Senate Republican leaders, who plan no events, sources with direct knowledge tell Axios.

Why it matters: The starkly differing approaches underscore tensions remaining within the GOP about how to address the deadly riot.

