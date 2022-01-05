Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Sebastian Gorka. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Sebastian Gorka, a conservative radio host and ally of former President Trump, on Tuesday sued the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection to block the panel from obtaining his phone records.
Why it matters: Gorka's lawsuit is the latest effort in what appears to be a strategy by those loyal to the former president to push back against the probe into the deadly Capitol riot.
- Politico first reported on the lawsuit. The select panel's interest in Gorka had not previously been known to the public.
- Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn filed similar lawsuits last month. A federal judge rejected Flynn's legal challenge the following day.
What they're saying: The select committee issued a subpoena to Verizon on Dec. 15 for Gorka's phone records, according to the lawsuit.
- Gorka alleged in the lawsuit that the Jan. 6 select committee "abused its power by unlawfully subpoenaing" his cell phone service provider, adding that the panel had not asked him "to answer any questions or to produce any documents."
- He further argued that he was "not a member or leader of any organization that sponsored any events" on Jan. 6. He later acknowledged that he had been invited to speak at an event that day, but his speech was ultimately canceled.
- The Jan. 6 select committee did not immediately respond to Axios request for comment.
