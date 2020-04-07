Sean Spicer to release new book "Leading America" just before Election Day

Three weeks before Election Day, Sean Spicer, who now hosts "Spicer & Co." on Newsmax TV, will release his second book, "Leading America: President Trump’s Commitment to People, Patriotism, and Capitalism."

What he's saying: "Conservatives have always faced enormous headwinds from the media, Hollywood, academia, and Big Tech," Spicer said in a statement.

"[B]ut the resistance to this administration has taken it to new heights even during this crisis. 'Leading America' will expose the reality and hypocrisy of each and how the president’s policies and agenda are fighting back."

"Leading America" will be published Oct. 13 by Center Street.

Spicer's first book, "The Briefing," was a New York Times bestseller.

