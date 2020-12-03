Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney elected chair of House Democrats' campaign arm

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) on Thursday was elected chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee for the 2022 cycle, narrowly defeating Rep. Tony Cardenas (D-Calif.) 119 to 107, Politico reports.

Why it matters: Maloney will be tasked with protecting House Democrats' slim majority in 2022 after they underperformed in November's election, losing seats in down-ballot races across the country.

The 2022 election will take place after redistricting, which could hand Republicans enough of an advantage to take back the majority.

Maloney will also be responsible for keeping an emboldened left-wing flank happy, after progressives like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez explicitly called out the DCCC for its campaign failures in 2020.

