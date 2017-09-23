Seahawks player: Trump's behavior is "unacceptable"

- Axios
Trump versus Curry, Lebron, the NFL
Left Photo: Evan Vucci/AP, Right Photo: John Amis/AP
Trump's tweet: "Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!"
LeBron James' response: "U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!"
- Chris Paul of the Houston Rockets responded as well:
With everything that's going on in our country, why are YOU focused on who's kneeling and visiting the White House??? #StayInYoLane
— Chris Paul (@CP3) September 23, 2017
And I doubt he's man enough to call any of those players a son of a bitch to their face...
— Chris Paul (@CP3) September 23, 2017
- Former L.A. Laker Kobe Bryant tweeted:
A #POTUS whose name alone creates division and anger. Whose words inspire dissension and hatred can't possibly "Make America Great Again"
— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) September 23, 2017
Trump's criticism last night of "those people taking the knee when they are playing our great national anthem" also drew criticism from a number of NFL players. He doubled down on his criticisms on Saturday afternoon:
If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017
...our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU'RE FIRED. Find something else to do!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017
- DeMaurice Smith, head of the NFL Players Association
We will never back down. We no longer can afford to stick to sports. pic.twitter.com/Ec3Bc4qt9h
— DeMaurice Smith (@DeSmithNFLPA) September 23, 2017
- Lesean McCoy of the Buffalo Bills
It's really sad man ... our president is a asshole
— Lesean McCoy (@CutonDime25) September 23, 2017
- Eric Ebron of the Detroit Lions
Does anyone tell trump to stick to politics, like they tell us to stick to sports? Smh.
— Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) September 23, 2017
- Zach Brown of the Washington Redskins
Trump stay in ur place... football have nothing to do wit u smh
— Zach Brown (@ZachBrown_55) September 23, 2017
- Chris Conley of the Kansas City Chiefs
“Stick to sports boy... Sit down and do what your told. Say or do something we don't like and your fired" Well I hate to break it to ya...
— Chris Conley (@_flight17_) September 23, 2017
- Benjamin Watson of the Baltimore Ravens
It is a sad day when the #POTUS seeks to disregard and punish American citizens for peacefully exercising their constitutional rights. https://t.co/QPvrKDS29D
— Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) September 23, 2017
- Bishop Sankey of the Minnesota Vikings
It's a shame and disgrace when you have the President of the US calling citizens of the country sons of a bitches.
— Bishop Sankey (@BishopSankey) September 23, 2017
- Michael Thomas of the Miami Dolphins
Continue to use your voices and your platforms for racial equality and to stop injustices in our communities. This is bigger than us!!! ✊🏿
— Michael Thomas (@Michael31Thomas) September 23, 2017
- George Iloka of the Cincinnati Bengals
I can't take anything our Celebrity in Chief says seriously. He's a real life clown/troll 🤡
— George Iloka (@George_iloka) September 23, 2017
- Rishard Matthews of the Tennessee Titans
I'm a full supporter of the Flag & This country! Trust Me! But this can't be real! https://t.co/GAPkZPB8hz
— Rishard Matthews (@_RMatthews) September 23, 2017
- Chris Baker of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
So the BLACK NFL PLAYERS are SON OF A BITCH now WOW
— Chris Baker (@cbakerswaggy) September 23, 2017
- Devin McCourty of the New England Patriots
Ppl said it was disrespectful not going to the White House..I'm sure they are quiet about us being called “sons of bitches" 🤦🏿♂️(D-Mac)
— Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) September 23, 2017
- Richard Sherman of the Seattle Seahawks
The behavior of the President is unacceptable and needs to be addressed. If you do not Condemn this divisive Rhetoric you are Condoning it!!
— Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 23, 2017
- Adewale Ogunleye, former player
WHITE SUPREMACIST IN THE OVAL OFFICE!!! Donald J Trump
— Adewale Ogunleye (@aotheprince93) September 23, 2017
- Lance Moore, former player
So Trumpster is more mad at "son of a bi!@&" athletes than he was the neo-nazi's in Charlottesville. How am I not surprised?
— Lance Moore (@LanceMoore16) September 23, 2017
