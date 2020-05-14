Scott Rechler: We are going to have to "recalibrate reality"
Businesses will have to "recalibrate reality" as they move forward during the coronavirus pandemic, Scott Rechler, the chairman and CEO of commercial realtor RXR Realty, said during an Axios event.
What he's saying: Rechler said the buildings his company manages will use data to establish health indexes, use thermal scanners and have a wellness concierge in place in building lobbies.
- Touchless technology will be available on elevators.
- "We're thinking about rotating people back into the office...at 25 percent. So there's a rotation. There's also going to be staggering of the times that people come in and do work," he added.