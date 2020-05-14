15 mins ago - Health

Scott Rechler: We are going to have to "recalibrate reality"

Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for National Eating Disorder Association/Getty Images

Businesses will have to "recalibrate reality" as they move forward during the coronavirus pandemic, Scott Rechler, the chairman and CEO of commercial realtor RXR Realty, said during an Axios event.

What he's saying: Rechler said the buildings his company manages will use data to establish health indexes, use thermal scanners and have a wellness concierge in place in building lobbies.

  • Touchless technology will be available on elevators.
  • "We're thinking about rotating people back into the office...at 25 percent. So there's a rotation. There's also going to be staggering of the times that people come in and do work," he added.

Lindsey Graham shoots down Trump's call for Obama to testify

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) Photo: Carlos Barria-Pool/Getty Images

Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.) responded to President Trump's tweet calling for Graham to compel former President Obama to testify before Congress about the Russia investigation, telling Politico: “I don’t think now’s the time for me to do that. I don’t know if that’s even possible.”

What's new: Graham released a statement on Thursday saying the Judiciary Committee will hold hearings in June "regarding all things related" to the Russia investigation. But he reiterated that he is "greatly concerned by the precedent that would be set by calling a former president for oversight."

Updated 11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Burr to step down as Senate Intelligence chair amid insider trading probe

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Thursday that Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) is stepping down from his position as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee pending an investigation into possible insider trading.

Why it matters: The news comes one day after reports that the FBI seized Burr's phone as part of the investigation. Burr, who had access to classified briefings about the coronavirus, dumped between $582,029 and $1.56 million in March just prior to the market crash. He has denied wrongdoing.

Updated 16 mins ago - Politics & Policy