Florida Senate votes to boot Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel

The Florida Senate voted 25-15 on Wednesday to finalize Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order suspending Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.

The big picture: Israel's leadership had been in question for his department's response to two mass shootings, including the 2018 attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland and 2017 Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting. Lawmakers from both parties voiced concerns over DeSantis' removal of a locally elected official, pushing instead for the issue to be sent to voters. Proponents of Israel's ousting argued it's a matter of accountability.