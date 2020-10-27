Scoop: "Field of 68" network launches today

Jeff Goodman and Rob Dauster, both long-time college basketball insiders, have joined forces with former players and fellow media members to launch a new college hoops podcast network called The Field of 68.

Coming up: The network will launch with a trio of national podcasts this week:

"The Goodman and Hummel Podcast," featuring Goodman and former Purdue All-American Robbie Hummel.

featuring Goodman and former Purdue All-American Robbie Hummel. "Inside the Mind of Miles," with former Nebraska coach Tim Miles.

with former Nebraska coach Tim Miles. "The Rebound Podcast," starring Dauster.

What's next: The Field of 68 is also launching 12 podcasts focused on high-profile programs, with former players leading the coverage. A few examples: