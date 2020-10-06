37 mins ago - Science

Scientists spot new craters on Mars with AI

Miriam Kramer, author of Space

Scientists have used artificial intelligence to spot small, newly formed craters on Mars for the first time.

Why it matters: This use of AI could cut down on the time scientists spend combing through images of the Red Planet's surface taken by orbiters to find interesting features worthy of study.

The state of play: The AI tool, operating on a supercomputer cluster at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, analyzed about 112,000 images taken by one of the cameras aboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO).

  • The tool found a group of craters in the Noctis Fossae area of Mars, and on Aug. 26, scientists using another camera aboard the MRO confirmed the finding.
  • Researchers behind the tool have now submitted more possible crater candidates for MRO follow-up.

What's next: NASA hopes to one day repurpose the tool for use on board spacecraft heading to deep space destinations like Mars in order to cut down on the time needed to analyze their findings.

  • Instead of scientists back on Earth going through every image beamed home from distant space, the tool could help prioritize exactly what researchers want to see in the first place.
  • Scientists also hope the tool can give them a more complete picture of meteor impacts on Mars in general.
  • "There are likely many more impacts that we haven't found yet," Ingrid Daubar, a JPL scientist who helped develop the tool, said in a statement. "This advance shows you just how much you can do with veteran missions like MRO using modern analysis techniques."

Go deeper

Miriam Kramer, author of Space
8 hours ago - Science

Brands are changing space

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: NASA

Space — once the purview of only the wealthiest and most technologically advanced nations — is now open to brands, private citizens and commercial companies, all at NASA's urging.

The big picture: The commercialization of spaceflight has flung open the door to branding and marketing in space that will change everyone's relationship with the cosmos.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ashley Gold
26 mins ago - Technology

House Judiciary antitrust report set to split into three

Photo by Mandel Ngan/Pool via Getty Images

Instead of just one report coming out of the House Judiciary Committee's year-long tech antitrust probe, there will likely be one from the Democratic majority and two from Republicans.

Why it matters: The latest developments blunt the likelihood that the parties can come together to rewrite antitrust laws for the digital economy, which Republican and Democratic policymakers alike have said they want to do.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

White House physician says Trump reports no COVID-19 symptoms

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump was not experiencing coronavirus symptoms Tuesday and is doing "extremely well," according to a memo released by White House physician Sean Conley.

The state of play: Trump was discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday evening and returned to the White House to continue his treatment. Conley said in a briefing on Monday that while the president's condition is improving, he "may not be entirely out of the woods yet" and the next few days will be critical to the course of his recovery.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow