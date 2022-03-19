2. A rise in science-based climate pledges
More and more companies are crafting emissions plans designed to be consistent with the Paris climate agreement.
- This chart captures the rise in companies working with the Science Based Targets initiative, which rigorously vets corporate climate plans.
