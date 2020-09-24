Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday responded to President Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transition of power should he lose the November election, telling CNN that Trump "is not a dictator, and the American people will not allow him to be one."
What he's saying: "The American people are wedded to democracy," Schumer said. "We believe in democracy, and the kind of thing Trump is talking about just will not happen."
- "One way or another, there'll be a peaceful transition of power, and President Trump will not get his wish."
- "One thing I'd say to the American people: Vote, vote early and the best way to prevent Donald Trump from messing around with the election is defeat him in a landslide, and that's what I hope will happen. It certainly should given the kinds of things he said."
The big picture: Trump has baselessly claimed on a number of occasions that the only way he will lose the election is if it's "rigged," claiming — without evidence — that mail-in ballots will result in widespread fraud.