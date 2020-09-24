Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday responded to President Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transition of power should he lose the November election, telling CNN that Trump "is not a dictator, and the American people will not allow him to be one."

What he's saying: "The American people are wedded to democracy," Schumer said. "We believe in democracy, and the kind of thing Trump is talking about just will not happen."

"One way or another, there'll be a peaceful transition of power, and President Trump will not get his wish."

"One thing I'd say to the American people: Vote, vote early and the best way to prevent Donald Trump from messing around with the election is defeat him in a landslide, and that's what I hope will happen. It certainly should given the kinds of things he said."

The big picture: Trump has baselessly claimed on a number of occasions that the only way he will lose the election is if it's "rigged," claiming — without evidence — that mail-in ballots will result in widespread fraud.