Schiff to Mueller: DOJ instructions have no bearing on testimony

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) listens to testimony from experts on the subject of 'deepfakes,'
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff wrote to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller Tuesday to say a Justice Department letter stating he must "not go beyond" his Russia report during testimony should have "no bearing" on his congressional appearance.

The big picture: The Department of Justice wrote directions to Mueller ahead of his testimony before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees Wednesday. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said earlier that Mueller doesn't have to comply with the DOJ's instructions, which he called "incredibly arrogant."

