Scam PAC operator gets nearly 4-year prison sentence

A Trump sign with Vice President Mike Pence's name removed sits next to the Colorado State Capitol as Trump supporters protest the election on Jan. 6 in Denver. Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

A Las Vegas man behind scam Trump and Biden PACs and a fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program scheme was sentenced to 46 months in prison Monday.

The big picture: James Kyle Bell, 44, must also forfeit or pay back nearly $1.4 million in cash and assets related to the schemes after pleading guilty in May to one count of wire fraud, according to a Department of Justice statement on the sentencing.

  • Bell used online platforms and e-mail solicitations to generate "at least $346,000" from the two PACs, the DOJ said.
  • He "created multiple shell companies" to defraud the PPP set up by Congress to help Americans who suffered economic losses during the pandemic — winning approval "for more than $1.1 million in four separate loans," the DOJ notes. Bell applied for a fifth loan for $521,625 but withdrew the application.

What they're saying: "Bell defrauded over 2,000 victims, who were all deceived into thinking they were making a donation to the presidential candidate of their choice, but in reality, that money was going to Bell’s personal accounts," Wayne Jacobs, special agent in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office Criminal Division said in a statement.

Go deeper

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Congress hunts for shortcut to pass defense funding, debt limit combo

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer returned to his office Monday. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The scramble in Congress to pass the National Defense Authorization Act is being complicated by an effort to tie it to a needed hike in the federal debt limit.

Why it matters: The House and Senate are rapidly coming up against a series of deadlines they must address before the end of the year — or risk disrupting crucial military funding and upending the economy. Congressional leaders are now hoping they can knock out both "must-pass" priorities in one, complex swoop.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Inside Jake Sullivan's call with U.S. hostages' families

Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

National security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke last week with relatives of U.S. hostages and others wrongfully detained abroad, after more than two dozen families expressed frustrations about their inability to get a meeting with him or President Biden, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Participants on the video call, which began at 7pm ET Friday and lasted more than an hour, told Axios they didn't get satisfactory answers to many of their questions. Nonetheless, they were encouraged by Sullivan's commitment to follow up and pledge to be personally available to them and others going forward.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
3 hours ago - World

Biden huddles with European allies on Ukraine ahead of Putin call

Putin in the Kremlin. Photo: Grigory Sysoyev/Sputnik via Getty

President Biden will seek to convince Russia's Vladimir Putin in a phone call Tuesday that the price of invading Ukraine would be steeper than anything he's faced in the past.

Driving the news: Biden held a call on Ukraine this evening with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the U.K., while Secretary of State Tony Blinken called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to offer America's "unwavering support."

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow