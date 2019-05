A recent survey from Bankrate pulled data from 60 online savings and money market accounts at 57 different financial institutions and found that 87% of them pay at least 2% APY.

Yes, but: Less than 1 in 5 Americans say they're earning that much interest on their savings account. It's a $50 billion mistake, analysts say.

