Prominent Saudi women’s rights activist sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison

Photo: Eric Lafforgue/Art in All of Us/Corbis via Getty Images

Prominent Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul, who was detained by the Saudi government nearly three years ago, has been sentenced to five years and eight months in jail, AP reports, citing state-linked media.

Why it matters: Human rights groups have condemned charges against al-Hathloul, which include agitating for change, spying with foreign parties and conspiring against the kingdom. The charges were brought under a "vague and broadly worded law," according to AP.

Background: Al-Hathloul had openly campaigned to grant women the right to drive — which the kingdom finally allowed in 2018 — and for an end to the nation's male guardianship laws.

  • The government claimed said she was jailed for an alleged a campaign to undermine the royal family, per The Guardian.
  • The case underscores how little dissent is tolerated within the kingdom, even as Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman touts reforms that have modernized the country.

What to watch: Al-Hathloul could be released as early as March 2021 because of time she has already served since her imprisonment in 2018, according to human rights group Prisoners of Conscience. 34 months of her sentencing will be suspended.

Fadel Allassan
7 mins ago - Economy & Business

TSA screens highest number of travelers since pandemic began

Passengers walk through a crowded terminal at Dulles International airport in Virginia on Dec. 27, 2020. Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The Transportation Security Administration screened 1,284,599 people at airport checkpoints around the U.S. on Sunday, according to agency data.

Why it matters: It's the highest number of travelers the TSA has recorded since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March.

Axios
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Five trends that will shape America in 2021

President-elect Biden will spend 2021 trying to return America to what he considers a more normal time, while President Trump tries to lock down control of the GOP — all at a time when misinformation and alternate narratives get even worse.

  • Here are five of the biggest storylines that will shape America next year, according to Axios experts — from politics to business, technology and media.
Zachary Basu
2 hours ago - World

EU member states unanimously approve post-Brexit trade deal

The EU's chief Brexit negotiatior Michel Barnier (L) carrying the 2000-page Brexit deal with the Greek ambassador at an EU meeting on Dec. 25. Photo: Olivier Hoslet/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Ambassadors for the European Union's 27 member states have unanimously approved the provisional application of a post-Brexit trade deal on Jan. 1, a German spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

Why it matters: It's an expected, but crucial step in staving off a potentially catastrophic "no-deal" Brexit on Jan. 1, coming days after the U.K. government and European Commission announced they had reached a stunning breakthrough after months of stalled negotiations.

