2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Saudi Aramco announces spending cut amid coronavirus pandemic

Ben Geman

Amin Nasser, president and CEO of Saudi Aramco. Photo: -/AFP via Getty Images

Saudi Aramco plans to cut 2020 spending by billions of dollars below last year's levels as the spread of the novel coronavirus craters global oil consumption and pushes down prices.

Why it matters: Aramco is the world's largest oil-producing company. Sunday's announcement underscores how COVID-19 and the oil market's upheaval is affecting the energy landscape.

The big picture: The company said capital spending this year would range from $25 billion to $30 billion. That's down from almost $33 billion last year and, as Bloomberg notes, a sharp revision from prior plans to spend $35 billion–$40 billion in 2020.

  • “The recent COVID-19 outbreak and its rapid spread illustrate the importance of agility and adaptability in an ever-changing global landscape," president and CEO Amin Nasser said in a statement alongside Aramco's 2019 financial results.

By the numbers: Aramco on Sunday said its full-year profit in 2018 was $88 billion, compared to $111 billion the previous year.

  • That's "primarily due to lower crude oil prices and production volumes," though declining margins in its refining and chemicals business played a role too, the company said.
  • Nonetheless, Reuters points out that Aramco "remains the world’s most profitable company, beating Western oil majors such as Exxon Mobil Corp, and Apple Inc, which made $55 billion in its last financial year that ended in September."

What's next: Aramco, which began selling shares on the Saudi's domestic stock exchange last year, is cutting prices and planning to boost oil supplies to the market this year.

  • Those plans follow this month's collapse of OPEC's joint production-limiting agreement with Russia, which is prompting a push for market share at lower prices.

Go deeper: Saudi Aramco’s profits slip as oil prices Fall (New York Times)

Go deeper

Ben Geman

New aftershocks from Saudi-Russia oil rupture

Photo: Alexey Nikolskey/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

Saudi Arabia plans to boost oil output and sharply cut prices, signaling the first response to Friday's collapse of OPEC's production-cutting pact with Russia and allied producers, according to multiple reports.

Why it matters: The unraveling of the OPEC+ agreement, at least for now, and declining oil demand due to the novel coronavirus' economic toll are upending global oil markets and geopolitics.

Go deeperArrowMar 8, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Amy Harder

Trump to buy oil for nation’s strategic reserves

President Trump. Photo: The Washington Post / Contributor

President Trump will direct the Energy Department to buy oil for the nation’s strategic stockpile to boost prices and help the oil industry reeling after the market’s historic collapse this week.

The big picture: America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve was created in the 1970s to ensure the U.S. has oil in case of an emergency. Today, Trump is buying oil for the reserve because of an emergency.

Go deeperArrowMar 13, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Ben Geman

White House weighing aid for oil producers amid price collapse

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration is "strongly considering" federal assistance for U.S. oil producers facing distress due to the steep decline in prices, the Washington Post first reported and Axios has confirmed.

Why it matters: The twin forces of the novel coronavirus sapping demand and collapse of the OPEC-Russia production-limiting deal has created new jeopardy for companies, some of whom are already struggling financially.

Go deeperArrowMar 10, 2020 - Energy & Environment