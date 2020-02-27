Saudi Aramco plans for potential international listing

It's back! Or ... Maybe it's back. Or could eventually be back. Possibly.

The latest: Bloomberg reports that Saudi Aramco is "starting early preparations" for a potential listing in an international stock exchange at some point, which comes after its long-awaited debut on the Saudi exchange late last year.

"The world’s largest publicly traded company is in discussions with Wall Street banks to draw up scenarios for a second listing overseas, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private," they report.

But their piece and a Reuters report note that it's unlikely to occur this year.

The intrigue: Plans for an international listing have been a moving target for years, especially after the kingdom split the listing plan and focused on the domestic IPO, which finally happened in December and raised $29 billion.

Why it matters: It would bring a fresh infusion of capital into the kingdom, which is using the transformation of Aramco into a traded company to raise money to help with the country's economic diversification.