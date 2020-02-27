1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Saudi Aramco plans for potential international listing

Ben Geman

Photo: FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

It's back! Or ... Maybe it's back. Or could eventually be back. Possibly.

The latest: Bloomberg reports that Saudi Aramco is "starting early preparations" for a potential listing in an international stock exchange at some point, which comes after its long-awaited debut on the Saudi exchange late last year.

  • "The world’s largest publicly traded company is in discussions with Wall Street banks to draw up scenarios for a second listing overseas, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private," they report.
  • But their piece and a Reuters report note that it's unlikely to occur this year.

The intrigue: Plans for an international listing have been a moving target for years, especially after the kingdom split the listing plan and focused on the domestic IPO, which finally happened in December and raised $29 billion.

Why it matters: It would bring a fresh infusion of capital into the kingdom, which is using the transformation of Aramco into a traded company to raise money to help with the country's economic diversification.

  • Banks working on the deal wouldn't do too badly either.

Go deeper

Kia Kokalitcheva

Asana confidentially files for a direct listing

Asana co-founder and CEO Dustin Moskovitz. Photo: Horacio Villalobos - Corbis/Getty Images

Asana, a San Francisco-based maker of project management software, said on Monday that it has confidentially filed with the SEC to go public, with a spokesperson confirming it will be via direct listing — making it only the third to do so after Spotify and Slack.

Why it matters: This alternative route has become a hot topic in the past year in Silicon Valley, with some vocal proponents touting its benefits, such as more market-based stock pricing and letting employees sell their stock earlier. Asana could go public before Airbnb, which has also been rumored to be considering a direct listing.

Go deeper: Direct listings challenge benefits of traditional IPOs for unicorns

Keep ReadingArrowFeb 4, 2020 - Technology
Felix Salmon

Mike Bloomberg's war on Wall Street

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Mike Bloomberg makes billions of dollars from Wall Street every year. But his plan to rein in the financial sector is very aggressive. If he were to become president, it would be fought vociferously by the biggest clients of Bloomberg LP, the financial-information company that's the source of the candidate's wealth.

Why it matters: Bloomberg's detailed financial reform policy, released Tuesday, could cost Wall Street trillions of dollars while significantly increasing regulatory scrutiny of financial activities. It's a vision that would not be at all surprising coming from Elizabeth Warren, but that was less expected from an avatar of red-blooded capitalism.

Go deeperArrowFeb 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Rebecca Falconer

Khashoggi's fiancée to attend Trump's State of the Union

Hatice Cengiz speaks during an exclusive interview in the U.S. on May 18, 2019. Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) announced Monday that he's taking researcher Hatice Cengiz, the fiancée of slain Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, as his guest to this week's State of the Union.

Driving the news: It's an attempt to press President Trump to step up action against Saudi Arabia for its role in his death. A CIA report concluded in November 2018 that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered Khashoggi's killing. The prince denies doing so.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Feb 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy