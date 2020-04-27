1 hour ago - World

Saudi Arabia ends death penalty for children

Rebecca Falconer

A protest at the Saudi Consulate in New York against the death penalty in Saudi Arabia last June. Photo: Atlgan Özdil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Saudi Arabia announced in a statement Sunday it has ended the death penalty for crimes committed by minors after "effectively" abolishing floggings. Minors convicted would instead "receive a prison sentence of no longer than 10 years in a juvenile detention facility," the statement said.

The big picture: The kingdom is trying to recast itself in a tourism push to the West as a more liberal destination as part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Saudi Vision 2030 plan to reduce its economic dependence on oil. But it has been widely criticized for having one of the world's worst human rights records. Saudi Arabia executed a record 184 people last year, per rights group Amnesty. The UN said it received reports that three children were executed in May 2019.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Markets rallied in Asia Monday as several countries look to reopen after coronavirus lockdowns, per the Wall Street Journal, which reports Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock index rose 2.4%.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 2.97 million people and killed over 206,000, Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 868,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 965,000 from 5.4 million tests), followed by Spain (over 226,000).

Rebecca Falconer

New Zealand has "won the battle" against coronavirus community spread

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gives a briefing at Parliament House in Wellington. Photo: Mark Mitchell/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

New Zealand's top health official Ashley Bloomfield told a briefing Monday he's confident "we have achieved our goal of elimination" of the novel coronavirus following days of reporting single-digit cases. NZ was to move from alert level 4 at 11:59 p.m. local time Monday, enabling some non-essential businesses to reopen.

The big picture: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said her Cabinet would discuss the next move May 11, but level 3 restrictions could be extended if the trend reverses. "There is no widespread undetected community transmission in New Zealand," she said. "We have won that battle. But we must remain vigilant if we are to keep it that way." NZ reported one COVID-19 case Monday, taking its total to 1,122. The virus has killed 19 New Zealanders.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 a.m. ET: 2,971,831 — Total deaths: 206,553 — Total recoveries — 868,480Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 a.m. ET: 965,910 — Total deaths: 54,876 — Total recoveries — 107,0459— Total tested: 5,441,079Map.
  3. Federal government: White House to pivot to economic message, Birx and Fauci to take a "back seat."
  4. Public health: CDC updates symptoms list — U.S. testing numbers should soon double — Gates Foundation will focus "total attention" on pandemic.
  5. Business: Last coronavirus stimulus checks might not arrive until SeptemberSmall businesses sue insurers.
  6. States: Cuomo says New York's "phase one" reopening could begin May 15 — Michigan governor says it's "outrageous" for McConnell to suggest states declare bankruptcy.
  7. World: Italy reports lowest daily death toll since March 12 — Children in Spain play outside for first time in six weeks— Boris Johnson returning to work.
  8. Trump: Birx defends president's disinfectant comments as a "dialogue" between him and scientists.
  9. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answered
  10. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

