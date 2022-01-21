"Saturday Night Live" comic Pete Davidson is known for his love of New York’s Staten Island. He just doubled down.

The big picture: Davidson, fellow SNL’er Colin Jost, and comedy club owner Paul Italia just bought a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry, with plans to convert it into a club, the AP reported.

Details: The group paid $280,100 for the 277-foot vessel at auction from the city’s Department of Citywide Administrative Services, and now it has 10 business days to find some dock space.