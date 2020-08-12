Sarah Cooper, comedian known for viral Trump lip-syncs, lands Netflix special

Sarah Cooper's TikTok account. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Author Sarah Cooper, best-known for her viral lip-sync impersonations of President Trump on TikTok, will star in a Netflix comedy special in fall 2020, the company announced Wednesday.
The big picture: Cooper, who wrote a pair of best-selling books prior to her internet fame, has seen her platform grow to over 500,000 followers on TikTok and over two million on Twitter, according to Netflix.
- One of Cooper's most-watched impersonations of the president lip-synced his suggestion that disinfectants could be used to treat the coronavirus, which he later claimed was sarcastic.
- The variety special will be directed by Natasha Lyonne, along with Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens.
What they're saying:
Best-selling author and comedian Sarah Cooper will bring her unique talent to Netflix with "Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine," a variety special full of vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects. Sarah will be joined by a fantastic array of special guests who will participate in short interviews, sketches and more shenanigans. Everything’s Fine will premiere globally in Fall 2020.— Netflix