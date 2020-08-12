Sarah Cooper, comedian known for viral Trump lip-syncs, lands Netflix special

Author Sarah Cooper, best-known for her viral lip-sync impersonations of President Trump on TikTok, will star in a Netflix comedy special in fall 2020, the company announced Wednesday.

The big picture: Cooper, who wrote a pair of best-selling books prior to her internet fame, has seen her platform grow to over 500,000 followers on TikTok and over two million on Twitter, according to Netflix.

One of Cooper's most-watched impersonations of the president lip-synced his suggestion that disinfectants could be used to treat the coronavirus, which he later claimed was sarcastic.

The variety special will be directed by Natasha Lyonne, along with Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens.

What they're saying:

Best-selling author and comedian Sarah Cooper will bring her unique talent to Netflix with "Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine," a variety special full of vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects. Sarah will be joined by a fantastic array of special guests who will participate in short interviews, sketches and more shenanigans. Everything’s Fine will premiere globally in Fall 2020.

— Netflix