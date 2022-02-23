Sanofi pushes for high-dose flu shot recommendation

Advisors to the CDC will consider today whether to clarify flu vaccine guidelines and for the first time recommend a "high-dose" shot over a standard dose for seniors.

Why it matters: Even amid the pandemic, flu remains a major public health threat, especially for adults older than 65.

Driving the news: Sanofi is pushing the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to state a "clear preference" for its Fluzone high-dose vaccine products for adults over 65 in time to factor into federal guidance for the 2022-23 flu season.

The product is the only licensed high-dose inactivated flu vaccine in the U.S. for those 65 and older.

ACIP currently recommends all adults get flu vaccines, but does not indicate a preference for the high-dose version.

Between the lines: Standard shots only reduce the risk of flu illness between 40% and 60% among the overall population when vaccines are well-matched to circulating flu viruses.

A clinical trial found seniors who received a high-dose vaccine had 24% fewer flu illnesses compared to those who received the standard-dose vaccine.

It's estimated that between 50% and 70% of seasonal flu-related hospitalizations occur among people 65 and older.

What they're saying: "There's a better understanding of what these severe complications are for the flu," Michael Greenberg, North American medical head for Sanofi, told Axios.

"We have good data now that shows influenza increases the risk for a heart attack by about tenfold or a stroke by about eightfold. Or if you're diabetic, you've got a 75% chance, if you get the flu, that it'll throw off your blood sugar control."

The bottom line: ACIP recommendations have a bearing not only on what patients are seeking or doctors recommend, but what Medicare or commercial insurers pay for without cost-sharing — and what vaccine orders ultimately get placed for the next flu season.

Editor's note: The headline and story have been corrected to reflect that Sanofi (not its former name, Sanofi Pasteur,) is seeking a CDC recommendation for its high-dose flu vaccine.