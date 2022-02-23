Sanofi pushes for high-dose flu shot recommendation

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Photo Illustration: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Advisors to the CDC will consider today whether to clarify flu vaccine guidelines and for the first time recommend a "high-dose" shot over a standard dose for seniors.
Why it matters: Even amid the pandemic, flu remains a major public health threat, especially for adults older than 65.
Driving the news: Sanofi is pushing the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to state a "clear preference" for its Fluzone high-dose vaccine products for adults over 65 in time to factor into federal guidance for the 2022-23 flu season.
- The product is the only licensed high-dose inactivated flu vaccine in the U.S. for those 65 and older.
- ACIP currently recommends all adults get flu vaccines, but does not indicate a preference for the high-dose version.
Between the lines: Standard shots only reduce the risk of flu illness between 40% and 60% among the overall population when vaccines are well-matched to circulating flu viruses.
- A clinical trial found seniors who received a high-dose vaccine had 24% fewer flu illnesses compared to those who received the standard-dose vaccine.
- It's estimated that between 50% and 70% of seasonal flu-related hospitalizations occur among people 65 and older.
What they're saying: "There's a better understanding of what these severe complications are for the flu," Michael Greenberg, North American medical head for Sanofi, told Axios.
- "We have good data now that shows influenza increases the risk for a heart attack by about tenfold or a stroke by about eightfold. Or if you're diabetic, you've got a 75% chance, if you get the flu, that it'll throw off your blood sugar control."
The bottom line: ACIP recommendations have a bearing not only on what patients are seeking or doctors recommend, but what Medicare or commercial insurers pay for without cost-sharing — and what vaccine orders ultimately get placed for the next flu season.
Editor's note: The headline and story have been corrected to reflect that Sanofi (not its former name, Sanofi Pasteur,) is seeking a CDC recommendation for its high-dose flu vaccine.