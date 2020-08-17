1 hour ago - Health

Sanofi buys Principia Biopharma in 2020's second-largest pharma merger

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Sanofi agreed to buy Principia Biopharma, a South San Francisco-based developer of drugs for multiple sclerosis and pemphigus, for around $3.7 billion in cash.

Why it matters: It's the year's second-largest pharma merger so far, and is part of the same cash-reliant, bolt-on playbook that CEO Paul Hudson employed while helming Novartis' drugs division.

  • Sanofi will pay $100 per Principia share, which represents a 10% premium to Friday’s closing price. It plans to complete the deal by year-end.

The bottom line: "The deal shows how drug companies like Sanofi need to keep hunting for new drivers of growth even as they race to find vaccines and therapies to try to defeat COVID-19," reports Bloomberg.

Updated 16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House expected to vote on USPS legislation on Saturday

Photo: https://www.speaker.gov/newsroom/81620-0

The House of Representatives will be called back from August recess on Saturday to consider legislation related to the U.S. Postal Service, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) confirmed on Monday.

Why it matters: Democratic lawmakers say they have been inundated with complaints about policy changes by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy that are disrupting the USPS ahead of an election that will see a record number of mail-in ballots. DeJoy is a former fundraiser for President Trump, who defended him this weekend.

Ben Geman
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Trump administration finalizes drilling plan for Alaska Arctic refuge

Polar bears in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Photo: Sylvain Cordier/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The Interior Department on Monday finalized plans to open Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to drilling, a pivotal — but hardly the final — step in a decades-long battle over the ecologically sensitive region thought to hold huge oil deposits.

The big question: It remains unclear whether Joe Biden, if he wins in November, would look to find a way — either via administrative decisions or legislation — to reimpose restrictions that thwart the planned leasing and development.

Dan Primack
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Dealmakers aren't pretending 2020 won't be a consequential election

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Dealmakers always pay attention to presidential elections, but in 2020 they're no longer claiming that the outcome won't significantly affect transactions.

Between the lines: This isn't to say that one candidate is better or worse for dealmakers, or for particular industries. It's to say that the winner won't be a passive bystander, particularly as the wall between regulated and non-regulated industries has decayed.

