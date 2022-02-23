Sign up for our daily briefing

Sanofi and GSK to seek authorization for COVID vaccine

Oriana Gonzalez

Photo: Cezary Kowalski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Sanofi and GSK on Wednesday said that their coronavirus vaccine has a 100% efficacy against severe infection and hospitalization in a phase 3 clinical trial.

State of play: The companies said early data indicated that their recombinant protein-based vaccine is 77% effective against symptomatic disease caused by the Delta variant. However, no specific data on the Omicron variant, the current dominant strain, was provided.

  • Other COVID vaccines are less effective against Omicron, although they still show strong efficacy against severe disease with a booster shot.

Details: The vaccine was found to be 75% effective against moderate infection and 57.9% effective against any symptomatic disease, according to the companies. They said that is "in line with expected vaccine effectiveness in today’s environment dominated by variants of concern."

  • When used as a booster for individuals who had already received an mRNA vaccine, the Sanofi-GSK vaccine "induced a significant increase in neutralizing antibodies of 18- to 30-fold across vaccine platforms and age groups."
  • After two doses and a booster shot of the vaccine, "neutralizing antibodies increased 84- to 153-fold compared to pre-boost levels."

What they're saying: "No other global Phase 3 efficacy study has been undertaken during this period with so many variants of concern, including Omicron, and these efficacy data are similar to the recent clinical data from authorized vaccines," said Thomas Triomphe, Sanofi's executive vice president.

What we're watching: Sanofi and GSK said they plan to ask for regulatory authorization from the Food and Drug Administration and the European Medical Agency once they have final results from a late-stage trial and another trial testing the vaccine as a booster that is set to be released “later this year.”

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: COVID cases plummet all across the U.S.
  2. Vaccines: America prepares for a potential 4th COVID shot — Fox Business host Neil Cavuto says COVID vaccine saved his life — New York delays booster-shot mandate for health care workers.
  3. States: California first state in U.S. to outline COVID endemic phase plan.
  4. World: Hong Kong to enforce mandatory COVID testing for all residents — Boris Johnson ends COVID self-isolation requirement in England — Australia reopens borders to world for first time in nearly 2 years.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Tina Reed, author of Vitals
43 mins ago - Health

CDC: Maternal mortality disparities have worsened

Expand chart
Data: National Center for Health Statistics; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

The maternal mortality rate in the U.S. for 2020 was 23.8 deaths per 100,000 live births, up from a rate of 20.1 in 2019, newly released CDC data shows.

Why it matters: The U.S. still has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the developed world and previous research has largely attributed that to an outsized prevalence among Black mothers.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
1 hour ago - World

Ukrainian government and bank websites hit by mass cyberattack

Photo: STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A cyberattack on Wednesday hit Ukrainian government websites and banks, the country's digital minister confirmed on Telegram.

Why it matters: Ukraine's government on Monday warned of plans organized on online hacking forums to launch a spate of cyberattacks against the country's public, banking and defense sectors amid escalating tensions with Russia.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

