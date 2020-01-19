Sanders says age, gender, sexuality could all be construed as 2020 obstacles

Sen. Bernie Sanders said on New Hampshire Public Radio Sunday that gender could be viewed as an "obstacle" for female politicians running for president, but that everyone has their "own set of problems" — such as his own age, for example — and that it's important to look at the "totality" of a candidate.

Why it matters: Sanders is continuing to deal with the fallout from Sen. Elizabeth Warren's claim that he told her in 2018 that a woman could not win the presidency. Sanders has denied saying this, stressing on Sunday that the country has come a long way over the past few decades and that anyone can become president.