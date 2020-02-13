2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Sanders calls former Clinton adviser James Carville a "political hack"

2020 candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders during the Democratic presidential primary debate at Drake University on in Des Moines on Jan. 14. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders responded on CNN Wednesday after a former Wall Street chief claimed he'd "ruin the economy" if elected president and a veteran Democratic strategist said it'd be the "end of days" if he were the party's nominee.

Details: On "Anderson Cooper 360°," Sanders dismissed James Carville, a former adviser to ex-President Clinton, as a "political hack who said very terrible things ... against Barack Obama." Noting former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein had "attacked" him, Sanders said: "We are taking on the establishment ... [But] the grassroots movement that we are putting together of young people, of working people, of people of color, want real change."

Fadel Allassan

Former Goldman Sachs CEO: "If I'm Russian, I go with Sanders this time around"

Photos: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images; Michael Cohen/Getty Images for The New York Times

Former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein tweeted late Tuesday that Bernie Sanders should garner the support of Russia in the 2020 presidential election if it wants "to best screw up the U.S."

"If Dems go on to nominate Sanders, the Russians will have to reconsider who to work for to best screw up the US. Sanders is just as polarizing as Trump AND he’ll ruin our economy and doesn’t care about our military. If I’m Russian, I go with Sanders this time around."
Mike Allen

Bernie's Super Tuesday edge

Bernie Sanders takes the stage in New Hampshire. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Some top Democrats tell Axios that if the split 2020 field persists through Super Tuesday, Bernie Sanders could build an insurmountable delegate lead while the moderates eat each other up.

Why it matters: With California's massive delegate trove as part of Super Tuesday on March 3, whoever winds up as the survivor against Sanders could be in a deep delegate hole by the time the field thins.

Rashaan Ayesh

Sanders: I never told Warren a woman could never be president

Sen. Bernie Sanders denied he told Sen. Elizabeth Warren a woman would not be able to win the U.S. presidency, during the seventh Democratic debate Tuesday night.

"Well, as a matter of fact, I didn't say it. And I don't want to waste a whole lot of time on this, because this is what Donald Trump and maybe some media want. Anybody who knows me knows that it's incomprehensible that I would think that a woman cannot be president of the United States."
— Sen. Bernie Sanders
