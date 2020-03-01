1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Sanders campaign says it raised $46 million in February

Jacob Knutson

Sanders speaking at a campaign rally in Virginia Beach, Virginia on Feb. 29. Photo: Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images

Bernie Sanders' campaign announced Sunday that it raised $46.5 million in February alone — a staggering figure that dwarfs the $25 million it raked in during January.

By the numbers: The money came from 2.2 million individual donations, including more than 350,000 people who contributed to the campaign for the first time. It raised $4.5 million on Saturday when the Vermont senator finished a distant second behind Joe Biden in the South Carolina primary.

  • Sander's campaign would not disclose how much money it has on hand. It did say that it is purchasing TV ads in nine states that vote on March 10 and March 17.

The big picture: With 8.7 million individual donations since its launch in February 2019, the Sanders campaign says say it has now surpassed the total number of donors it received during the 2016 campaign.

  • The campaign has raised more than $167 million from over 8.7 million individual donations and an average contribution of $19.

Feb 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Feb 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Feb 6, 2020 - Politics & Policy