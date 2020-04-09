1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Sanders reveals talks with Biden on beating Trump, but no endorsement yet

Rebecca Falconer

A screenshot of Sen. Bernie Sanders on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." Photo: CBS/Twitter

Sen. Bernie Sanders told "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in an interview airing Wednesday night he's in talks with his former 2020 rival Joe Biden on working together to beat President Trump. But he stopped short of endorsing him.

Why it matters: Now Sanders has suspended his presidential campaign, Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee. Some of Sanders' loyal supporters have said they don't trust Biden and may not vote for him. "I hope to be able to work with Joe to move him in a more progressive direction," Sanders told CBS host Stephen Colbert. Biden earlier Wednesday praised the progressive movement built by Sanders.

Go deeper: Sanders: "While this campaign is coming to an end, our movement is not"

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details from the interview and more context.

Go deeper

Alexi McCammond

What to watch in tonight's debate: A new Joe Biden

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden at the Democratic debate at Gaillard Center, Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 25. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Viewers tuning in to tonight’s Democratic debate will meet a new Joe Biden — one who’s adopted two new progressive policies from Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders and who’s eager to pull their supporters away from the movement they’ve built into his own coalition.

Why it matters: This could very well be the last primary debate of the 2020 cycle, and Biden knows he has to start the work of winning over Sanders’ supporters before Sanders drops out.

Go deeperArrowMar 15, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Margaret TalevAlexi McCammond

Sanders assesses path forward after more big Biden wins

Joe Biden speaks in Philadelphia after more crucial wins against Bernie Sanders. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

The big question for Bernie Sanders after Tuesday night's losses: Is there a path back to the Democratic nomination, or is Joe Biden's trajectory unstoppable?

The state of play: Notably, Sanders did not comment on the results. Pressure ramped up on him to concede and Biden carefully began to turn his remarks to the general election after extending his delegate lead in "Super Tuesday 2," with wins in Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and Idaho.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Ursula Perano

Debate night: Sanders and Biden go head-to-head

Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images.

Sunday's Democratic debate was the primary season's first one-on-one match, with former Vice President Joe Biden taking on Sen. Bernie Sanders on the coronavirus, the "political revolution," women's health, climate, the rise of authoritarianism around the world and minority voter support.

Why it matters: It could be the last primary debate of the 2020 election. Biden is significantly leading in delegates and poised to do well in upcoming nominating contests. He's also adopted more progressive policies from Sanders and former 2020 contender Sen. Elizabeth Warren to draw in their supporters.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy